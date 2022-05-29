Antonio Conte eyeing two new signings including rapid wide-attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are clearly looking to get their summer business done as early in the window as possible.

The Lilywhites have recently agreed a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan (The Guardian) and according to a recent report from journalist Nicolo Schira (as relayed by Fichajes), also have their eye on at least two more players.

It has been claimed that Conte, along with director Fabio Paratici, is interested in Wolves wide-attacker Adama Traore and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

#Tottenham are still interested in Adama #Traore as a possible new right-wingback and Weston #McKennie as new midfielder. They already were a #Spurs’ targets last January. #Paratici is ready to re-open talks with #Wolverhampton and #Juventus in the next days. #transfers #THFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 28, 2022

Traore has endured a tough second half of the season. Shipped off out on loan by parent club Wolves, the rapidly-paced wide-man found himself trying to impress Xavi at Barcelona.

However, after directly contributing to just five goals, in all competitions, it goes without saying that the Spain international’s time in Catalonia failed to live up to expectations.

Now set to return to the Midlands, this summer is likely to see manager Bruno Lage put Traore back up for sale with Tottenham Hotspur now emerging as a potential destination.

McKennie, on the other hand, has not suffered quite the same poor form as Traore has.

The young USMNT international has been a regular feature in the ‘Old Lady’s’ senior side. However, with the Serie A giants expected to target some high-profile players themselves, McKennie could fall victim to his employer’s need to balance their books.

Speaking in an exclusive interview recently, Italian super-agent Roberto De Fanti, when asked for his thoughts on what this summer could have in store for McKennie, said: “When it comes to McKennie though, I have to say, my first thought is immediately Tottenham Hotspur.

“I know, overall, Juventus are happy with him, but with them about to sign Paul Pogba, sometimes the financial books dictate what must be done.

“McKennie is a very good player and one Fabio Paratici knows well so I won’t be surprised if he tries to make it a hattrick of Juventus players.”

Since joining Juventus from Schalke two seasons ago, McKennie, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 75 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 13 goals along the way.