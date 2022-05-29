Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs showing an interest in Gent defender Joseph Okumu.

The 25-year-old only joined Gent last year, but his impressive performances this season have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe. The rise in his career is impressive, as he was playing in the American third division only a few years ago.

Now, according to Niewsbald.be, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Celtic are all interested in the Kenyan defender.

A move to Arsenal might not be the best decision for the 25-year-old’s development. The Gunners already have Gabriel, Ben White, Rob Holding, and William Saliba as their first-team defensive options.

Unless one or two are planning on being sold, Okumu may find himself warming the bench and playing very little football. However, with the addition of European football next season prompting a more congested fixture list, Mikel Arteta will be required to regularly rotate his players.

Borussia Dortmund are in a similar position, after signing Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck already in time for next season. Okumu may struggle for minutes at the German side, so proving himself at a club like Celtic might be the best option for him.