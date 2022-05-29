Arsenal are leading the race to sign French midfielder

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, with multiple European clubs also interested.

Arsenal have been long term admirers of Aouar, whose contract expires next summer. The French club may be inclined to sell Aouar this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

According to RMC Sport (via The Sun), Arsenal are leading the to sign Aouar, alongside Real Betis, Real Sociedad, and Liverpool. The report claims that the club and Aouar have hit a standstill in contract negotiations, and Lyon could sell the Frenchman this summer.

Houssem Aouar is being targeted by Arsenal.

Aouar has played a host of positions during his time at Lyon, including left-midfield, centre-midfield, and attacking midfield. With Arsenal in the Europa League next season, Mikel Arteta is going to need increased squad depth going into the summer. Aouar’s versatility will allow him to provide adequate cover in multiple positions.

Arsenal may be able to sign Aouar at a bargain price, with his deal expiring next season. Lyon will be keen to sell if they are unable to advance in their contract negotiations, and Arsenal may be able to secure the signature of a player they’ve been keeping tabs on for some time now.

  3. Will he ever join us. He is linked with a move to Arsenal in every transfer window. If this will ever happen Aour will be good addition to the squad

