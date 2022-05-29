Bayern Munich slap €40m price tag on Arsenal transfer target

Bayern Munich have slapped a €40m price tag on Arsenal transfer target Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry spent five years at Arsenal as a youngster, before moving to Werder Bremen in search of more first-team opportunities. The move worked out spectacularly for Gnabry, who eventually transferred to Bayern Munich, where he won four league titles and a Champions League.

According to Christian Falk, in the tweet below, Arsenal are interested in bringing their former player back to the club.

TRUE? @Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry. Gnabry can also imagine a comeback with the Gunners. After missing the Champions League, this is financially unrealistic this summer. next chance: 2023 when Gnabry is a free agent @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/kdwjEyqjji — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 25, 2022

Now, a fresh report from BILD has claimed Bayern Munich will demand in the region of €40m for their winger, whose contract expires next summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Bayern's asking price for Serge Gnabry this summer is around €40m [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/RtL9ra2wFb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 27, 2022

Will the Arsenal transfer target consider a move back to his former club?

Arsenal may struggle to attract Gnabry this summer, due to them not participating in the Champions League next season. The North London club may attempt to wait it out and try and bring Gnabry in on a free transfer next summer, but other clubs may beat them to the signature of the German international.

After Arsenal failed to offer Gnabry regular minutes during his time in England, the 26-year-old may be reluctant to rejoin the club. However, Gnabry has pushed on significantly since leaving the Premier League, so there’s little doubt Mikel Arteta will be willing to offer him a starting place in the Arsenal team.