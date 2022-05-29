Chelsea duo facing an uncertain future as Tuchel plans to promote youngsters

Chelsea duo Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are both reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge ahead of possible changes this summer.

The Blues didn’t have the best season in 2021/22, failing to mount a serious Premier League title challenge despite being billed by many as early-season favourites.

It’s surely time for a change in some areas of this squad, and 90min report that manager Thomas Tuchel could promote young players like Conor Gallagher instead of prioritising new contracts for the likes of Jorginho and Kante.

Both players have been great servants to Chelsea, but are set to be out of contract in a year’s time, and it seems they could be allowed to move on.

If this allows Gallagher to return from Crystal Palace and enjoy more of a key role in Tuchel’s side, that could end up being a good move for Chelsea’s future.

Jorginho has suitors in Serie A and La Liga, according to 90min, while Kante has surprisingly been linked with rivals Manchester United, as per the Guardian.