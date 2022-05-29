Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit out at his critics in English football after suggesting he feels he never got enough respect for the success he had during his time at Chelsea.

Courtois put in a man-of-the-match performance for Real as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in last night’s Champions League final, but it seems the Belgium international couldn’t help but bring up some feelings of bitterness towards fans and pundits from the Premier League when he spoke after the game.

It’s not clear precisely what Courtois is referring to, but he took a bit of a dig at critics who he feels have previously not shown him enough respect in England.

Courtois was undoubtedly a fine player for Chelsea, but he perhaps never quite won over some of the club’s fans in comparison to other great ‘keepers they’ve had in recent times, with Petr Cech and Edouard Mendy arguably achieving more than he did.

“Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history,” Courtois said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

“Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don’t think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

“I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team.

“We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

“We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it.”