Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise Serie A team

Manchester United are set for a busy summer. Not only are the Red Devils poised to make several signings, but they could also be set to lose multiple players.

One of the Red Devils’ latest big-name players to be linked with a surprise summer transfer is star striker and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s according to a recent report from Il Messagero, who claims the Portuguese superstar is being eyed by Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Following on from the side’s inaugural Europa Conference League win against Feyenoord last week, Mourinho is believed to be plotting some big summer business as the Italian side looks to continue their European revival.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma?

Despite the criticism, there is no denying that Ronaldo has been the Red Devils’ best player since his return 12-months ago.

The Portuguese forward netted 18 goals during the 2021-22 Premier League season, forcing the question of ‘where would United have finished without him?’

However, following Erik Ten Hag’s recent arrival, although it is looking likely the 37-year-old will see out his two-year contract at Old Trafford, given his age and his new manager’s style of play, Ronaldo should probably expect to play fewer minutes next time out.

Whether the formidable five-time Ballon d’Or winner will accept more of a bit-part role remains to be seen though, but should he still have ambitions to be a team’s main man, then a surprise summer transfer could be on the cards and why not a reunion with Mourinho?