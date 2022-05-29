David Moyes is a huge fan of John McGinn and wants to make him West Ham’s marquee signing this summer.

McGinn has become a key figure in Aston Villa’s side in recent years, and there’s no doubt Steven Gerrard will be looking to keep hold of him in the summer.

However, according to transfer insider EXWHUEmployee, West Ham could make a move for the Scottish international this summer.

“McGinn of Aston Villa. Scottish international, Moyes really, really likes him, really likes him and wants him to be a marquee signing in midfield although there is a number of other clubs that are interested in signing him as well,” said EXWHUEmployee, speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast (via West Ham Zone).

If McGinn becomes available this summer, there’s no doubt many Premier League clubs will consider making a move for him. However, with Villa’s recent additions, the club are showing immense ambition this summer, and they could be looking to battle for the European places next season.

There’s no guarantee, however, that Villa’s new signing are going to instantly settle in and allow them to push on next season, and West Ham will be able to offer McGinn European football next season.

According to Football Insider, Tomas Soucek may leave the club this summer, so McGinn could be brought in as an ideal replacement.