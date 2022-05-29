Man United taking risky transfer approach with pursuit of Barcelona star

Manchester United may reportedly be taking a risky approach to their transfer pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international seems to be a top priority target for Man Utd this summer, but it remains to be seen if they can succeed in luring him to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils are ready to make De Jong their highest earner if he decides to leave Barcelona for a move to Manchester this summer.

The report adds that De Jong could have reservations over the move due to the lack of Champions League football on offer at the club next season, but perhaps the big money can change his mind.

Man Utd need to learn from past transfer mistakes

Many United fans will surely be unsure about this approach, however, as paying big money for players who don’t really want to be there hasn’t worked out well for them in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It’s surely important to bring in highly-motivated players who will feel that United is a step up for them, rather than a pay-day opportunity.

De Jong is a fine talent, but MUFC would surely be taking a risk by forking out huge sums of cash for a player who has doubts about the club.