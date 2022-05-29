Offer made: Liverpool make approach to try to beat Chelsea to winger transfer

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as they look to beat rivals Chelsea to a transfer this summer.

The France international is about to be a free agent and could be an ideal signing for the Reds, especially as they wouldn’t have to pay a transfer fee for him.

Dembele has had a slightly inconsistent spell at Barcelona, but he remains a world class talent on his day, and it seems Liverpool are eager to snap him up ahead of next season, according to Sport.

The report also claims Chelsea want the 25-year-old wide-man, and his recent form at the Nou Camp shows that he could be an asset for these teams.

Interestingly, Sport also claim Barca want to try to keep Dembele, but it remains to be seen how likely that is after this saga has dragged on for so long.

Dembele transfer just what Liverpool and Chelsea need

Both Liverpool and Chelsea surely need to make changes this summer, and Dembele looks a good fit for their needs in attack.

The former Borussia Dortmund man could give Jurgen Klopp’s side something a bit different after the Merseyside giants failed to take their chances in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, while they also failed to score despite beating Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, also surely needs upgrades on his current attackers after a lack of goals from the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in those wide areas.