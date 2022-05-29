Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has decided he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Senegalese forward has spent six years at Liverpool, but he could now be looking for a fresh challenge, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

This has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, in the tweet below, who states that Mane will leave Liverpool this summer.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Mane has been receiving interest from Bayern Munich, but it will be interesting to see which clubs come forward now it’s been announced that he will leave the club. Despite now being in his early thirties, the Senegalese international is showing no signs of slowing down and has enjoyed an excellent season at Liverpool.

Mane has scored 16 league goals this season and has managed ten or more in every single season he’s played in the Premier League, including his time at Southampton.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract set to expire next summer, it will be interesting to see if Mane’s decision has any effect on Salah’s contract decision.

Both players are set to leave on free transfers next summer unless Liverpool decide to cash in to avoid this situation.