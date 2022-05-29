Manchester United midfielder James Garner is reportedly a transfer target for Leicester City this summer amid doubts over Youri Tielemans’ future.

CaughtOffside understands that Tielemans is set to leave the King Power Stadium, with Arsenal among the Belgium international’s main suitors this summer.

It now seems Brendan Rodgers has his eye on a possible replacement, with Man Utd youngster Garner on the Foxes’ radar, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tielemans has been an important player for Leicester, but Garner looks like a similar talent with his intelligence and quality on the ball in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen what United will decide to do with the 21-year-old, however, after his impressive loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils may feel it’s worth using Garner in their first-team, though a loan move to a Premier League club could also be good for his development as he might not play regularly at Old Trafford.

Arsenal fans will hope this means Tielemans is definitely on his way out of Leicester, as the Gunners urgently need to strengthen their midfield after missing out on the top four in 2021/22.