Jesse Marsch wants 25-year-old to play for Leeds next season

Jack Harrison has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, but Jesse Marsch will want to keep his winger.

Especially with Raphinha potentially leaving, Marsch won’t want to see another one of his star players to leave.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Marsch does want to keep Harrison next season.

“For me, I think he’s a talented winger and I’m sure Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of him. So, unless it’s big, big money, I would imagine Leeds will be looking to keep hold of Jack Harrison for next season,” said O’Rourke, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Harrison has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Everton, according to 90min.