Personal terms and fee agreed: Chelsea closing in on €60million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms on a transfer deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The France international has been a world class performer in La Liga for the last few years now, and it seems we’re now about to see him move to the Premier League.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Kounde himself, while it also seems that they’ve agreed on a €60million fee with his club.

If accurate, this is a major development for the Blues, who urgently need to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the back, with both players out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could still do well to try pursuing one more defensive player as two of their key men are leaving, while the ageing Thiago Silva might struggle to play week in, week out as often next season.

Another La Liga-based centre-back, Villarreal‘s Pau Torres, has also been linked with Chelsea by the print edition of El Periodico Mediterraneo, as translated by Sport Witness.