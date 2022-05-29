Jurgen Klopp reveals what he told Liverpool players after Champions League final defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he told his players after last night’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior scored the winner for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a close game in Paris, denying Liverpool the chance of claiming a seventh European Cup in their history and a treble for this season.

Klopp, however, says he was full of pride after the game, and that he told that to his players, even though he could sense that they weren’t quite feeling the same.

“We played a good game but when you lose 1-0 you have to admit that it was not good enough,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“I told the boys in the dressing room, after watching the celebrations of Real Madrid, that I feel the pride already. But I saw as well that I was the only one in the dressing room who felt that, so the boys need a little bit longer.”

The German tactician also added that he feels confident that this group will go again, despite this hugely promising season ending on a bit of a low.

Klopp stressed, though, that Liverpool’s players need to remember how close the margins were in the end, with rivals Manchester City winning the Premier League title by just one point, and Madrid winning last night’s final by just one goal.

“These boys played an outstanding season,” Klopp added. “The two competitions we didn’t win were by the smallest margin – one point, 1-0. City were one point better and Madrid were one goal better, that says nothing about us.

“This is a fantastic group and we will go again.”