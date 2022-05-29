Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was not at all happy with the tone of the questioning in a post match interview after last night’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Watch below as the Germany international storms away from an interview, slamming the negative questions about Madrid’s performance in the big game in Paris…

Pictures courtesy of 2DF

Kroos looks visibly annoyed, and the Daily Mirror have translated his quotes to the German media as he made it clear he felt the questions were poor.

“You had 90 minutes and you come up with two s*** questions,” he said. “Two negative questions, you can tell right away that you’re German.”