Video: Toni Kroos storms away from interview as Real Madrid star unhappy with questions about CL final

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was not at all happy with the tone of the questioning in a post match interview after last night’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Watch below as the Germany international storms away from an interview, slamming the negative questions about Madrid’s performance in the big game in Paris…

Pictures courtesy of 2DF

More Stories / Latest News
Possible boost for Arsenal as Man Utd ace could replace Gunners transfer target
Medical next week: Star due in London to finalise Tottenham transfer
Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold the weak link, Mohamed Salah unlucky vs Real Madrid

Kroos looks visibly annoyed, and the Daily Mirror have translated his quotes to the German media as he made it clear he felt the questions were poor.

“You had 90 minutes and you come up with two s*** questions,” he said. “Two negative questions, you can tell right away that you’re German.”

More Stories Toni Kroos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.