Leeds are looking to sign Barcelona youngster Ez Abde, in a swap deal for Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Raphinha looks set to leave the club after Leeds endured a difficult season. SPORT have claimed that Leeds are considering bring Abde to the club, as Barcelona are looking to use the youngster as a way of signing Raphinha for a cheaper price.

Abde has broke into the Barcelona first-team this season, and plays in the same position as Raphinha. If Leeds can still pick up a significant fee for their star player, as well as bringing in a player to replace him, it could be a smart deal.