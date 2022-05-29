Leeds United looking to sign Barcelona star in swap deal for Raphinha

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds are looking to sign Barcelona youngster Ez Abde, in a swap deal for Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Raphinha looks set to leave the club after Leeds endured a difficult season. SPORT have claimed that Leeds are considering bring Abde to the club, as Barcelona are looking to use the youngster as a way of signing Raphinha for a cheaper price.

More Stories / Latest News
“Congrats to Tottenham” – Fabrizio Romano delivers update on “huge” £40million signing
Chelsea duo facing an uncertain future as Tuchel plans to promote youngsters
Newcastle set to sell 28-year-old for Financial Fair Play reasons

Abde has broke into the Barcelona first-team this season, and plays in the same position as Raphinha. If Leeds can still pick up a significant fee for their star player, as well as bringing in a player to replace him, it could be a smart deal.

More Stories Abde Ezzalzouli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.