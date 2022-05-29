Leeds United revisit potential summer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Leeds United failed to sign Rodrigo De Paul last summer with the midfielder ending up at Atletico Madrid instead.

However, the South American’s opening 12-months in Madrid has been a major disappointment with many Spanish pundits labelling him the ‘flop of the season’.

Despite the potential the Argentine playmaker showed while with Udinese, this summer could see the 28-year-old set for another high-profile move.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United are interested in luring the midfielder to the Premier League.

Leeds United have been heavily linked with De Paul in the past, but after seeing him move to Atletico Madrid, it was expected the Whites would give up their pursuit.

However, following a poor campaign and suggestions Diego Simeone is already prepared to cut his losses, this summer could Leeds United finally get their man.

