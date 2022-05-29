SHOCKING scenes as Liverpool fans teargassed by police in Paris

Liverpool fans were teargassed by police in Paris last night as some shocking scenes unfolded after the Champions League final.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris and things got worse after the final whistle as we saw some aggressive policing from the local forces…

In general, this was a poorly hosted final, with the game delayed by 36 minutes as large numbers of fans weren’t allowed into the stadium quickly enough.

UEFA have tried to deflect blame for this onto fans arriving late, but this has been met with a backlash by fans and journalists alike.

