Surprising Liverpool cup final stat gives Klopp something to think about in the transfer market

Liverpool’s hugely promising season has ended with a bit of a whimper after missing out on both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Reds are still celebrating two cup final victories after success in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, but even those were far from convincing as both games against Chelsea finished 0-0 and needed to be decided on penalties.

Remarkably, Jurgen Klopp’s side, containing world class attackers like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, ended the season without scoring a single goal in their three cup final appearances.

See below for the stat from Opta, which shows Liverpool’s struggles in five and a half hours of football against Chelsea and Real Madrid…

0 – Despite winning the League Cup and the FA Cup, Liverpool failed to score a single goal in five-and-a-half hours of football in major finals this season. Halted. #LIVRMA #UCLfinal https://t.co/yOijyI5mTD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022

As much as Salah, Mane and Liverpool’s other attacking players have been outstanding for so much of 2021/22, this stat perhaps suggests there is work for Klopp to do in terms of signings up front this summer.

LFC had some good chances saved by Thibaut Courtois last night, but perhaps there is room for someone to give the team a bit more of a clinical edge, or perhaps a midfielder with a better goal threat in order to take the pressure off the front three when they’re not quite firing.

The midfield three that started last night – Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara – are undoubtedly great players, but they don’t chip in with goals very often, with Fabinho managing the best tally this season with eight, though most of those were from the penalty spot. Henderson managed just three goals all season, and Thiago only two.

If Klopp is to get this Liverpool team over the line next term, that could be an area to look at this summer.