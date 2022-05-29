Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold the weak link, Mohamed Salah unlucky vs Real Madrid

Liverpool’s season has ended with disappointment as they only ended up winning two of the four trophies they were targeting.

The Reds looked like serious contenders for an historic quadruple, but missed out on the Premier League title by just one point before losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in last night’s Champions League final.

Here’s how Liverpool’s players rated in a slightly underwhelming performance in Paris…

Alisson (6) – Hardly had anything to do, and couldn’t really be blamed for the winning goal from Vinicius Junior.

Virgil van Dijk (6) – Solid enough, without any real stand-out moments. Quietly calm and controlled despite the threat of Karim Benzema.

Ibrahima Konate (7) – Some strong moments up against the pace and skill of Vinicius, showing that he truly is one for the future after a promising first season at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (5) – Not his usual self going forwards, and lost Vinicius for Real Madrid’s winning goal.

Jordan Henderson (7) – Worked hard and broke forward well, but slightly lacked that spark on the ball that Liverpool needed.

Fabinho (7) – Helped Liverpool dominate the midfield, especially in the first half, showing why it was so important for Klopp to get him back to full fitness for this game.

Thiago Alcantara (6) – Didn’t quite look fully fit, and couldn’t influence the game like we’ve seen him do at this level in the past.

Mohamed Salah (7) – Unlucky to find Thibaut Courtois in sensational form, the Egypt international would have scored a brace on another day.

Sadio Mane (6) – Had a good effort tipped onto the post by Courtois, but generally a bit quiet in a more central role that doesn’t necessarily fit his skill-set perfectly.

Luis Diaz (6) – A player who has made a superb start to his LFC career, but it just didn’t quite come off for him in Paris last night.

Subs: Diogo Jota (6), Naby Keita (5), Roberto Firmino (6)