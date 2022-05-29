Liverpool were reportedly considering making a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min if the North London club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

With the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both in doubt, Jurgen Klopp will be scouting Europe to try and find potential replacements for his star players.

According to Football.London, Liverpool were considering making a move for son if they failed to finish in the top four, but they have also claimed that the North West side are unlikely to make an approach as it stands.

Son shared the Premier League Golden Boot this season after finishing joint first with Liverpool’s Salah, cementing himself as one of the best finishers in the league.

It will be difficult to replace Salah or Mane, but targeting a player like Son should give Liverpool fans hope that it isn’t all doom and gloom. The South Korean forward would suit the Liverpool system perfectly, with his relentless pressing, fast-paced style, and his ability to score goals out of nothing.

The Athletic have reported that Mane is going to ask Liverpool to allow him to leave this summer, and Son could have been the ideal replacement. He’s able to play anywhere across the front three, and this sort of fluidity would make him a perfect fit for a Klopp side.