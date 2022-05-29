Ten Hag wants to spend the bulk of his Man Utd transfer budget on £115m-rated duo

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has his eye on two priority transfer targets this summer.

The Red Devils need major surgery after a difficult season, and it seems Ten Hag is pushing for the club to spend the bulk of this summer’s transfer budget on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report states that these two deals could cost around £115million in total, and that it could cost Man Utd the bulk of the budget they have to spend on new signings ahead of next season.

Still, that certainly looks like it would be money well spent, with Nunez showing that he’s one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe right now.

The Uruguay international scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions in 2021/22, and numbers like that will surely have him attracting plenty of interest.

United would do well to bring him in as an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, while they’ll also need extra options up front as Edinson Cavani comes to the end of his contract.

Timber also looks a big prospect for the future and could strengthen MUFC in defence after a poor season from Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag will know Timber well after they worked together at Ajax, and it makes sense to build around these two immensely talented young players for years to come.