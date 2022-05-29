Jurrien Timber & Pau Torres both wanted by Man Utd but transfer stance could hand opportunity to Chelsea

Manchester United reportedly look unlikely to sign both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres in the same summer, according to the latest transfer news on these major sagas.

The Red Devils need to strengthen at the back ahead of next season, and it seems progress is being made on negotiations to sign Timber from Ajax, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that if Man Utd sign the young Dutchman, they won’t also sign Villarreal defender Torres, which could be good news for other clubs.

The Spain international has also recently been linked with Chelsea by the print edition of El Periodico Mediterraneo, as translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea have serious issues in defence at the moment as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both out of contract, so there’s surely room for Torres at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have also been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde by The Athletic, and it will be interesting to see which defenders these top clubs prioritise this summer.

Unfortunately for Torres, there does seem to be the slight impression that he isn’t the top priority target for either United or Chelsea.