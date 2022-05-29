Manchester United have announced Ralf Rangnick will no longer be taking up a consultancy role at the club.

Rangnick spent last season as manager of Manchester United, with a view of taking up a consultancy role behind the scenes next season. However, Rangnick was recently appointed as the manager of the Austrian National Team.

The initial plan was to juggle both roles simultaneously, but Manchester United have now announced that Rangnick will leave the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at United as a consultant.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2022

After a disappointing season for Manchester United, the club appointed Erik ten Hag as their manager, and the Dutchman was originally going to be working closely with Rangnick.

However, Rangnick has announced that he will be unable to fully commit to both roles.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United appoint a new man in the consultancy role, or if they stick to their current model with a Director of Football overseeing operations.

The Manchester club are set for a busy summer, with Ten Hag looking to completely overhaul the current squad after a disappointing Premier League season. The club may reconsider their current list of transfer targets, as Rangnick would have been drawing up a list of players for the club to sign in the summer.