Video: Gary Neville relishes Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat

Manchester United legend Gary Neville relished Liverpool’s defeat in the Champions League final to Real Madrid last night.

The former Red Devils defender uploaded a video to his Twitter account as he and others in the pub enjoyed Madrid’s victory, while he later added in another tweet that he was “ecstatic” to see Jurgen Klopp’s side beaten…

Long way to go! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 28, 2022

It's really normal to be happy tonight if you're a united fan! I'm f@@@@@g ecstatic! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 28, 2022

Neville hasn’t had much to celebrate this season as his old club Man Utd have had a dreadful campaign.

Still, it’s clear the former United and England defender takes the rivalry with Liverpool seriously, and is delighted they haven’t picked up a seventh European Cup.