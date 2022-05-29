Newcastle looking to sign Barcelona attacker who Xavi said has ‘undoubtable commitment’

Newcastle United are set for another important transfer window.

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, enjoyed a successful January transfer window. Bringing in the likes of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, Dan Burn from Brighton and Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon undoubtedly helped the side transform their fortunes.

Climbing from the relegation zone to an 11th-place finish, no one can underestimate the work Howe has done, both on the pitch as well as off it.

However, looking ahead to this summer’s transfer window, the Geordies appear to be targeting more high-profile names and one player to emerge as a candidate to arrive at St James’ Park is Barcelona winger Memphis Depay.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Netherlands international is now a target for the Premier League side.

Depay to Newcastle United?

Since joining Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon last summer, the 28-year-old has endured an up and down 12-months.

Initially arriving and making an instant impact, the second half of the season saw the wide-attacker fall out of favour with the likes of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becoming Xavi’s first choice attackers.

Injuries have also played a part in the attacker’s decline in recent months. Having missed a total of nine games since the new year, Depay’s time on the treatment table has certainly impacted his ability to contribute as much as he would have liked to.

Speaking during the wide attacker’s most recent injury, Xavi admitted the club must take caution when it comes to reintroducing the 28-year-old because the attacker has ‘undoubtable commitment’.

? Xavi: “Both @Memphis and @sergino_dest are close to returning to the squad. They should be fully fit for Thursday’s match” pic.twitter.com/Wl5SEU7eLJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 9, 2022

Despite his topsy turvy opening season at the Nou Camp and now suggestions that Newcastle United are looking to offer him a route out of Catalonia, Barcelona may begin to start feeling the pressure to cut their losses.

Depay has just 12-months left on his contract, therefore, failure to extend his stay would mean that this summer is the club’s last chance to offload him and secure a transfer fee.