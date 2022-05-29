Newcastle set to sell 28-year-old for Financial Fair Play reasons

Newcastle are set to sell Jamaal Lascelles this summer, as they look to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements.

Lascelles, the Newcastle United club captain, has found himself knocked down the pecking order at the club, after the arrival of Dan Burn.

Newcastle are likely to accept offers for the 28-year-old this summer, according to iNews.

If the North East club want to continue to spend vast amounts of money, then they must be wary of the FFP regulations, and look to shift any deadwood at the club.

