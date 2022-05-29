Newcastle star could help club complete £58m transfer deal

Newcastle man Bruno Guimaraes could help his new club bring in a fellow Brazilian this summer.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle are considering making a move for Lucas Paqueta, a good friend of Guimaraes, after they played together at Lyon and the Brazilian national team.

The report claims that £58m would be enough to lure Paqueta away from Lyon, and Pete O’Rourke believes Paquete may be convinced to join the club after seeing how well his friend and former teammate has settled in.

“It also helps Paqueta, knowing that he’s got a fellow Brazilian and a fellow former team-mate at St James’ Park. It’ll be something that might encourage him to make the move like Bruno Guimaraes did and would definitely help him settle in if he were to make the move,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.