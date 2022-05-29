Bid prepared: Man United to approach Euro giants over potential swap transfer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to try to seal the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a swap deal involving Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils could do with making some changes up front, with the 2021/22 season ending pretty terribly for the club as they dropped out of the top four and failed to win any trophies.

If not for Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact up front, it would surely have been even worse for Man Utd, so it makes sense for them to try to land someone like Nunez as an upgrade on under-performing players like Marcus Rashford and Martial up front.

If United could offload Martial as part of this deal, that would undoubtedly be a fine piece of business to kill two birds with one stone…

?Manchester United is considering signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica. ?Manchester United will approach Benfica in exchange for a player (Anthony Martial) and cash. #MUFC? #SLBenfica https://t.co/a9ojpBiAEz pic.twitter.com/TyQWoAzLWE — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 28, 2022

It’s hard to imagine Martial has much of a future at Old Trafford, so using him to get Nunez’s price down seems ideal.

Still, with the Frenchman not doing much to impress during his time on loan at Sevilla, it remains to be seen if Benfica would be particularly keen on this offer.