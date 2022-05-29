Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the blow of Sadio Mane looking for a transfer away from the club this summer, and one imagines this will surely push the Reds into the market for a big-name replacement in attack.

Just the day after the disappointment of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, it has emerged that the Senegal international wants out of Anfield for a new challenge, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Bayern Munich are interested in swooping for his signature.

See below for details from Romano, with Liverpool fans bound to be gutted that such a top performer from the Jurgen Klopp era now wants to move on…

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Liverpool should surely be able to make decent money from Mane’s sale, so could that give them the opportunity to land a new world class forward this summer?

Here’s our suggestion for five ideal potential targets for LFC to go for following this news…

1) Christopher Nkunku

One of the most outstanding attacking players in Europe this season, Christopher Nkunku has lit up the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and looks almost like the archetypal Jurgen Klopp player. One imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in the 24-year-old Frenchman, but he could be someone for Liverpool to build around for many years to come.

With 35 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in 2021/22, Nkunku has surely shown he’s ready for a big move, and Leipzig tend to cash in on their stars fairly often, which perhaps gives Liverpool hope of striking a deal.

2) Serge Gnabry

Heading towards the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, there’s surely a deal to be done for exciting German attacker Serge Gnabry this summer. Capable of playing out wide or centrally, the 26-year-old is a similar style of player to Mane, and could still have his best years ahead of him.

Gnabry may have flopped at Arsenal as a youngster, but he could now come back and settle a few scores in the Premier League, showing everyone how much he’s improved by becoming a key player under fellow countryman Klopp.