Villarreal defender Pau Torres has addressed rumours claiming he is close to joining Manchester United.

Spanish outlet Cadena Ser has claimed that Torres’ representatives are ready to sign off a deal to take the Spanish defender to England, after the two clubs had agreed on a deal.

However, Torres has outright denied these reports, claiming no club has made an approach for him.

“Right now there is nothing at all, there is talk of many things like every year, I have peace of mind of being where they want me, at the club of my life and I have this offer right now that I value as very positive,” said Torres, speaking to AS, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, there’s no doubt he’s going to want to completely overhaul the Manchester United squad after such a disappointing season.

The report also states that Villarreal have offered Torres a new deal, so if Manchester United want to stand any chance of signing the Spanish defender, they better act fast or risk spending a monumental fee to bring him to the Premier League.