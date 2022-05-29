Medical next week: Star due in London to finalise Tottenham transfer

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano.

The experienced Croatia international is due in London next week for a medical with Spurs, and Romano states in the tweet below that he will sign a new-year contract to join the north London side, linking up once again with former Inter manager Antonio Conte…

Ivan Perisi? will be in London next week together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as new Tottenham player. The planning is now set to be scheduled. ???? #THFC Perisi? will join Spurs on a two-year deal, confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

This looks a fine piece of business for Tottenham, with Perisic giving the club another option out wide and adding experience to this squad.

Spurs only just managed to edge out rivals Arsenal for a top four spot this season, so it makes sense that Conte wants to work fast to improve his team.

THFC will want to be challenging for the title again as they were a few years ago under Mauricio Pochettino, and signings like Perisic could be key to helping the side get back to its best.

Perisic has great quality from out wide that could be perfect to complement the style of play of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.