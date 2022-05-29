Tottenham are reportedly close to finalising a permanent transfer deal for centre-back Cristiano Romero after a hugely impressive season on loan with the club.

The Argentina international has settled in well in the Premier League, and Fabrizio Romano now says he’ll be staying with the club for the long-term.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano congratulated Spurs on the smart signing, saying he’s now 100% set to join the north Londoners permanently for £40million.

Providing an update on Romero’s situation, Romano said: “Cristian Romero, the buy obligation clause will be activated very soon.

“He’s 100 percent a Tottenham player for £40million.

“Congrats to Tottenham, because it was a huge signing. Really smart and interesting one.”

Tottenham fans will surely be thrilled with this news, as Romero finally gives them just the kind of top class defensive player they need to act as a long-term replacement for former stars Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Both were instrumental to Spurs’ success under Mauricio Pochettino, and it’s not been easy for the club to replace them, but Romero looks a real gem in that sense.

Antonio Conte tends to demand the best signings at his clubs and he’ll surely see this as a strong start to the summer.