Tottenham are considering making a move for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin has been one of the shining lights at Newcastle during their disappointing time in the Premier League over the last few years. After heavy financial investment and the appointment of Eddie Howe, the North East club have seen an upturn in results, but Premier League clubs are now looking to swoop in for some of their players.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are considering making a move for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger isn’t the only players on Tottenham’s shortlist this summer, with Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, and Adama Traore also being considered to improve their attack.

Due to the excellent form of Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, and Harry Kane, it’s difficult to see Saint-Maximin breaking into the Tottenham starting eleven. The trio have been key to Antonio Conte’s set-up in the second half of the season, helping Spurs to secure a top-four finish.

However, with the congested fixture list that comes with playing in the Champions League, Conte is going to have to add some quality squad depth to his side.