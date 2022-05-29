Tottenham are reportedly looking to permanently offload a number of their loaned-out players in this summer’s transfer window.

Among those is Bryan Gil, who looked a promising young player at former club Sevilla, but who has failed to make much of an impact at Spurs, or whilst on loan at Valencia this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Gil now looks set to be sold, along with other flops such as Tanguy Ndombele Giovani Lo Celso.

It will no doubt be seen as disappointing that Gil failed to fulfil his potential at Tottenham, with the 21-year-old Spaniard clearly having fine natural ability, and looking initially like a great find by Fabio Paratici.

Paratici is known for his shrewd work in the transfer market, but this is clearly one he got wrong, with Gil now no longer in the club’s plans.

Antonio Conte has high standards, and will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season.