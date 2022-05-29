Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill powered the ball into the top corner but unfortunately for Huddersfield, it was at the wrong end.

Manchester United loanee James Garner whipped the ball into the box, and Colwill unfortunately guided the ball into the top corner, leaving the Huddersfield goalkeeper with no chance.

In what is undoubtedly the biggest game in Colwill’s short career, as Huddersfield fight to gain promotion to the Premier League, the 19-year-old gifted Forest the lead, but he was very unfortunate to do so.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and ESPN.

Anyone that watched this and blames Colwill is unnecessarily hating on the kid, he was the only one attempting to defend the goal and it got deflected off of his shin. https://t.co/4rHM18z5Ye — Reinhard (@RH_CFC) May 29, 2022

? ????? ?????, ??????! ? Forest are ahead at Wembley! It's a nightmare moment for Huddersfield's Levi Colwill! ?#EFLPlayOffs ? pic.twitter.com/Wy22itx2b9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2022

After an excellent season on loan at Huddersfield, Colwill will be hoping that own goal doesn’t effect his chances of breaking into the Chelsea first-team next season.