Video: Crowd erupts as Manchester United loanee James Garner produces sensational tackle

Huddersfield Town FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Nottingham Forest end erupted as Manchester United loanee James Garner hit a crunching tackle during the play off final.

Forest took an early lead through a Levi Colwill own goal, and the Championship were doing everything they could to hold on to their advantage. This was epitomised by the tremendous work rate from Garner to hunt the ball down and produce a sensation tackle on Danny Ward.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill scores unfortunate own goal in play off final
Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund among clubs interested in 25-year-old defender
Antonio Conte eyeing two new signings including rapid wide-attacker

Garner will be hoping Erik ten Hag is watching the game after this excellent tackle. The young midfielder could be given a first-team opportunity when he returns to Manchester United this summer.

More Stories James Garner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.