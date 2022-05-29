The Nottingham Forest end erupted as Manchester United loanee James Garner hit a crunching tackle during the play off final.

Forest took an early lead through a Levi Colwill own goal, and the Championship were doing everything they could to hold on to their advantage. This was epitomised by the tremendous work rate from Garner to hunt the ball down and produce a sensation tackle on Danny Ward.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

Define the Championship with a tackle ? pic.twitter.com/EV6nw5g5kP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2022

Garner will be hoping Erik ten Hag is watching the game after this excellent tackle. The young midfielder could be given a first-team opportunity when he returns to Manchester United this summer.