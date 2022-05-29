West Ham do not want goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to be the highest paid player at the club, according to ExWHUemployee.

The reliable West Ham insider has claimed that the club are a fan of the goalkeeper, but his astronomical wages could be a stumbling block in their efforts to sign him on a permanent deal.

“The manager likes Areola and it’s just that his wages are £125k/week. This would mean that he would be the highest-paid player and if he’s going to be backup to Fabianski next year, you can’t pay your backup keeper the highest wage at the club,” said Ex, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast.

To spend so much on a player who is more than likely going to be warming the bench for the majority of the season doesn’t seem like the smartest move financially.