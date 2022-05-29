Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas reveals he was released by West Ham books because they told him he wasn’t good enough to play for the London club.

The 23-year-old is 90 minutes away from playing Premier League football as Huddersfield faces Notingham Forest in Play Offs final today at Wembley.



While speaking for Daily Mail, Thomas revealed the disappointment he went through when West Ham released him.

“That was the first time I’d been told I wasn’t good enough and it hit me very deep,” said Thomas. “I threw my boots in the bin. But a year later my friends and family got me back playing and I went straight to Sports Direct to get a new pair!” He added.

The London-born winger has bagged three times and has recorded twelve assists this season for Huddersfield.