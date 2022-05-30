Arsenal making progress over €25million transfer after strong pursuit

Arsenal are reportedly making progress in a potential €25million transfer deal for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey.

The highly-rated young Scotland international has impressed in Serie A in recent times, and it seems the Gunners have been pressing to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal have been pressing heavily to sign Hickey, and a farewell to his current club Bologna is now considered increasingly likely.

Arsenal already have Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares as options at left-back, but there could be room for a young talent like Hickey as well.

Tierney has had trouble staying fit in his time in north London, while the jury is still out on Tavares, who has looked a little unreliable and error-prone for Mikel Arteta’s side so far.

Hickey has impressed in his time in Italy, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d adjust to making the step up to a big club like Arsenal.

