Arsenal and Newcastle United are said to be on red alert amid their reported bid to land Napoli star Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish midfielder is said to be on the shortlists of both clubs heading into this summer.

Ruiz has been a consistent performer for Napoli since arriving from Real Betis back in 2018.

And it’s no surprise to see him attracting attention ahead of his contract expiring in 2023.

If Napoli cannot agree a deal this summer, they are likely to sell the midfielder to avoid losing him for free next year.

In a bid to avoid that fate, the Serie A giants are said to have offered the 26-year-old a new deal.

But according to Get Italian Football News, Ruiz has rejected a deal, and both Arsenal and Newcastle will now be on red alert.

Both clubs will sense a cut-price deal in the offing if Napoli cannot agree a new contract with Ruiz.

The midfielder is valued at a touch under £50million by Transfermarkt, but Napoli are not going to be able to ask that much if they do have to sell, due to the limited time remaining on Ruiz’s contract.