Barcelona still find themselves in a difficult financial situation as they look to push on in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana will feel they need to add significant bodies to their squad to improve ahead of next season, finishing safely behind Real Madrid in this season’s La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez’s men also crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage, and they couldn’t go beyond the Europa League quarter-finals.

Improvements are certainly needed, but the club still face grave financial issues.

Amid a huge debt and a reduced salary cap, set by La Liga, Barca still cannot register new players, as detailed by Sport.

The Catalan giants don’t have to register any new players until closer to next season, so they are free to complete signings.

And it has been heavily reported that both Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen will sign on free transfers.

But those new signings would not be able to be registered if the season was to start tomorrow.

Barca need to increase incoming cash by selling players and reducing contracts if they want to pull off new deals.

The restructuring of long-term debt and the huge new Spotify deal should help Barca’s case, and it’s expected their salary cap for next season will increase.

But they still have plenty of work to do if they want to bring in a number of new fresh faces.