Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is adamant his players will want to remain at the club despite failing to reach Premier League promotion.

The Terriers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final and will spend another season in Championship.



Leeds have been strongly linked with Huddersfield star Lewis O’Brien the past two seasons but Corberan has no intention of letting the midfielder leave for Elland Road.

“I will work with the players that we have but I am watching one dressing room. If you ask any of our players to leave, I don’t think they will consider this option. I think they will want to stay. I think they feel well.” said Corberan.

The 23-year-old has a £10m release clause and Leeds believe they have a strong chance of landing him this summer.

Leeds have already completed the signing of USMNT star Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch has no intention of stopping improving the team after escaping relegation on last day of the season.