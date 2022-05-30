Reported Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss has sent a clear message to the Blues.

The experienced Lens full-back is being tipped for a move this summer, with just one year remaining on his current deal.

Telefoot have reported that Clauss is a target for Chelsea’s as they look to replace veteran full-back Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

Though, Get French Football have also reported that Atletico Madrid are interested in a move.

Fortunately for Chelsea, though, there is only one club Clauss ‘dreams’ of joining, and that is the Blues.

During an interview with RMC Sport, Clauss was asked about the club he dreams of playing for.

And with little hesitation, he responded: “Since I was kid, it’s been Chelsea, and it remains Chelsea.”

That’s good news for Tuchel and Chelsea, if they are indeed trying to sign the 29-year-old this summer.

It’s expected the Frenchman will be available for well below £10million given his age and contract situation.

MORE: Silva explains Chelsea’s disappointing season

Clauss would likely play a supplementary role to Reece James at Chelsea, but he would still likely get the chance to feature regularly given the Blues will be competing on four fronts again next season.

The question is whether the West London club will give Clauss the opportunity to fulfil his lifelong ambition.

“What club do you dream of?” “Since I was kid, it’s been Chelsea, and it remains Chelsea.” Jonathan Clauss pic.twitter.com/ZqDMd7fJda — CFCHQ (@CFCHeadquarter) May 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js