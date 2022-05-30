Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a transfer return for Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer, and have held a fresh round of talks over signing the player in the last week.

Eriksen has just had a hugely impressive spell at Brentford, having signed a short-term deal keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, there were doubts about whether or not Eriksen could play again, but he’s done brilliantly to return to competing at the highest level.

It now seems that a return to Tottenham is a serious possibility, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport about the latest negotiations over the former Inter Milan man.

On Eriksen and links with a return to Spurs, Jones said: “In terms of Christian Eriksen, it is definitely still something that’s on their horizon.

“There were new talks last week, just to check where his mindset was at and seeing what Brentford’s offer was to him.

“Tottenham definitely want Eriksen back, especially now they have got Champions League football. Usually you say no going back, but with Eriksen that is not how they’re thinking.”

Eriksen could be a fine signing for Tottenham to give them more creativity in the middle of the park, and it would surely be a popular move with the club’s fans, who will remember his first spell in north London fondly.