Manchester United are reportedly ‘fond admirers’ of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, having also previously looked at him in the past.

This is according to a report in the Manchester Evening News, who add that Danjuma has a release clause of around €45million, though they add that he doesn’t look like being a priority for the Red Devils.

According to the MEN, Man Utd previously looked at Danjuma as an alternative to Jadon Sancho last year, and it now seems he’s still on their radar, but not as a top target.

Still, the Netherlands international has impressed in his time in La Liga and looks like he could add something to bigger clubs.

One imagines if United don’t move for Danjuma, he’ll surely have other suitors in for him.

Arsenal have been linked with Danjuma by Todo Fichajes, and the Gunners could definitely do with making changes to their attack as Nicolas Pepe has struggled and Alexandre Lacazette is about to be a free agent.