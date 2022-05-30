Manchester United may reportedly be edging closer to the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international has been one of the most exciting talents in Europe this season, hitting an impressive 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

It seems clear that Man Utd and other top clubs would do well to bring in Nunez, who is surely ready for a big move to a more competitive league.

Dean Jones seems to think progress is being made on a move to Old Trafford, telling Give Me Sport: “One source described this deal to United to me as being ‘extremely close’.

“They consider Atletico Madrid as their main rivals to sign him, from what I hear, but obviously, loads around Europe are looking.

“If Darwin does move to Old Trafford, it will be a brilliant signing for the Ten Hag era.”

This follows United also being strongly linked with Nunez by the Daily Mirror, while Fabrizio Romano has written that the 22-year-old will 100% be leaving Benfica, as per his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

With Edinson Cavani out of contract this summer, and Cristiano Ronaldo set to turn 38 next season, it could be crucial to add a top attacking player like Nunez this summer, with the club in need of fresh blood under new manager Erik ten Hag.