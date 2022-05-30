Chelsea in pole position to sign Liverpool transfer target after intensifying talks with agent

Chelsea are now favourites to sign France international Ousmane Dembele after two clubs pulled out of the running.

The 25-year-old French winger has been linked with a number of clubs as he nears the end of his contract, with Sport recently claiming Liverpool could move for him – a deal that makes sense amid doubts over Sadio Mane’s future at Anfield.

Still, Chelsea are said to be closing in on the La Liga winger’s signature after both Bayern Munich and PSG aborted their pursuit.

That’s according to Spanish news outlet Todo Fichajes who claim the Blues could reunite manager Thomas Tuchel with one of his former attackers.

It is suggested that Chelsea have intensified contacts with Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko meaning Dembele could potentially be the new controlling owner, Todd Boehly’s first signing.

After directly contributing to 31 goals in 49 appearances it was under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund that Dembele arguably played his best football.

His spell at Barca failed to live up to the hype of his Dortmund days due to being plagued by a number of injuries. Dembele was limited to just 21 Spanish top-flight games during the last season due to knee and hamstring injuries.

With that being said, if Dembele remains fit could Tuchel get the best out of the Frenchman again for the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge?

One imagines Dembele could also suit Jurgen Klopp’s style of football at Liverpool, but a regular first-team role might be more likely at Chelsea, where replacements for flops like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are urgently needed.