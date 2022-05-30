Fabinho’s wife has taken a swipe at Manchester City following Liverpool’s victory parade on Sunday.

The Reds’ fine season came to a disappointing end amid the chase for a historic quadruple.

Liverpool won both domestic cups ahead of the Premier League and Champions League drawing to a close.

And they were hoping to win all four trophies, but they fell just short in the biggest two.

Jurgen Klopp’s men lost out to City in the final day of the Premier League, and on Saturday, they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Despite falling short on two fronts, Liverpool still decided to hold a victory parade with fans on Sunday to celebrate their season.

The players and their families were aboard an open top bus with tens of thousands of supporters turning out to applaud their team.

And after the parade, Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, sent a big dig to City during a Twitter post.

She wrote: “We are Liverpool, this means more! See you next season, red family. Thank you for your support. ‘There are just some things oil can’t buy’.”

That is, of course, a dig at City’s Abu Dhabi ownership group, who have transformed the club with their riches over the last decade or so.

‘There are just some things oil can’t buy’ — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) May 29, 2022

